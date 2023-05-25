Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s love is real!

According to a source, Mr. and Mrs. Affleck’s love is growing stronger.

“Ben and Jen are doing phenomenally. They are closer than ever before and both of them are elated. They’re feeling united and are in very positive spirits,” a source tells ET. “Ben loves how talented, intelligent and loyal Jen is. They lean on each other and are supportive of one another.”

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, rekindled their relationship in 2021, almost two decades after they called off their initial engagement in 2004. In July, the pair went to a chapel in Las Vegas and had an intimate late-night ceremony. The following month, the duo said “I do” in Georgia during a lavish multi-day ceremony.

Since then, the couple has not been shy about putting their love on display — whether it be on the red carpet, while house hunting or supporting each other’s work. The two are also proud of their blended family, which consists of Lopez’s 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina,14, and Samuel, 11, whom he shares with Jennifer Garner.

When it comes to plans for the summer, the source says the group of A-list stars have co-parenting handled and it’s all about scheduling.

“Ben and Jen Garner are figuring out their kids’ upcoming schedules,” the source says. “As for Jen and Marc Anthony, there are no issues when it comes to co-parenting.”

Another member of the family who has nothing but love for the pair is Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, who revealed earlier this month on the Today show that she prayed that her daughter would end up with Affleck again.

Shortly after, the “All My Love” singer spoke to ET about her mother’s power of manifestation.

“It’s so funny, she never said that to me,” Lopez told ET, laughing. “We never spoke about it.”

She continued, “She really loved him when we were together before.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Shares Video of Her and Ben Affleck’s Moms Hanging Out

Jennifer Lopez on Her Mom Having Prayed for a Ben Affleck Reunion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Kiss at ‘The Mother’ Premiere