Sam Smith is “heartbroken” after being forced to cancel two more tour stops.

The singer is on vocal rest “due to a vocal cord injury,” they announced via an Instagram Story on Thursday.

The bad news comes after Smith cancelled Wednesday night’s show in Manchester, England mid-performance after noticing “something was really wrong” with their voice.

“I don’t know what to say honestly. In soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight,” Smith wrote on their Story Wednesday while fans waited for the singer to return to the stage.

“During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong,” they continued. “I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t.”

“I am honestly heartbroken,” they added, apologizing that they “couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all.”

While updating fans on Thursday, Smith “regrettably” announced that “we will be cancelling the Birmingham and Glasgow shows” — the next two city stops where Smith was scheduled to perform on his U.K. leg of “Gloria The Tour”.

Smith added, via the updated Instagram statement, that “they have been told by doctors that if they keep singing, they will do permanent damage to their voice” and that after some rest, “they will be able to perform again!”

Up next, Smith is scheduled to kick off their international summer festival performances next month before resuming their “Gloria” tour in the U.S. on July 25 in Miami.