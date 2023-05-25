They’re back!

The spy thriller series “Citadel” starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden is renewed for its second season. The international smash series “Citadel” has been revived by Amazon Prime Video, with Joe Russo slated to helm each episode and David Weil returning as executive producer and showrunner.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Richard Madden as Mason Kane — Photo: Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

The spy drama with Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci has been a worldwide smash hit and is now showing in many parts of the world. It ranks as the second most viewed new original series on Prime Video outside of the US and fourth overall.

In “Citadel,” Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas play the elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, who narrowly avoided death with their memories erased. Since then, they have gone unnoticed while creating new identities and new lives. One evening, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), a former colleague from the Citadel, finds Mason and seeks his assistance in stopping Manticore from creating a new global rule. Mason locates Nadia, his old partner, and the two spies set out on a quest to stop Manticore that takes them throughout the globe while navigating a relationship based on secrets, deceit, and a perilous yet enduring love.