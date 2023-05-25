Elizabeth Olsen is taking viewers behind-the-scenes of her and co-star Jesse Plemons’ intimacy scenes in “Love & Death”.

The actress stars as the infamous Candy Montgomery in the Max drama miniseries, which premiered last month, opposite Plemons’ Allan Gore. Based on a true story, the characters have an affair that starts off awkward and childlike.

While chatting with Elle, Olsen, 34, said “it was really nice” working with Plemons, 35, on the intimate scenes because he “had suggested a [helpful] thought really early on — relating their relationship to that of people in high school.

“And I think when he had mentioned that, everything kind of fell into place of the emotional intelligence of where they are with relationships and their own personal experiences,” she continued. “They all got married so young and had kids immediately. Their personal experiences are almost out of a high schooler.

READ MORE: Elizabeth Olsen Reacts To Being Labeled The Internet’s Mom: ‘It’s Very Odd’

“And I’m not saying that the only way you have growth is by having multiple partners until you’re in your thirties, but there was a limit to how they communicated with their own partners and their intimacy within their own houses,” she explained. “And so I think he started us off on a really nice pitch and tone, a good ground for us to then build on.”

When asked what value intimacy coordinators bring to set, Olsen replied: “The best value is they tell you how to make things look more realistic.

READ MORE: ‘Love & Death’ Trailer: Meet Elizabeth Olsen As The Infamous Candy Montgomery

“It’s really nice to have,” she admitted. “It’s almost like having a dance coach for someone to say, ‘Oh, it actually would look more realistic if your leg shape was here.’ I think that’s a really helpful tool to have someone else specifically knowing tricks.

“I mean, if you think about it, if you’re timing camera movement and [syncing that up] with action, there’s a lot of coordinating for everyone to be on the same page. Winging and improvising those moments doesn’t make something more cinematic,” she said. “So I think it was just nice to have someone to build these movements and tell you how you can make it look better or sexier.”