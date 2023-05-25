Sadie Robertson Huff is officially a mom of two! On Thursday, the 25-year-old former “Duck Dynasty” star announced that she and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Haven on May 22. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, already shares a 1-year-old daughter, Honey.

Sadie shared a slideshow of photos in honour of the news, including a pic of her and Christian smiling while holding Haven in the hospital, close-up photos of the tot, a snap of Haven and Honey together, and a pic of the proud parents leaving the hospital.

“Haven has brought a touch of heaven,” Sadie wrote, revealing her daughter’s name. The proud mom noted that “life got a whole lot sweeter” when Haven was born.

“Christian and I could not be happier and more grateful,” she wrote. “Soaking in every single moment.”

Christian posted about Haven’s arrival too, sharing a pic of him smiling down at the newborn, as well as a solo shot of his youngest daughter.

“Surreal seeing a little miracle up so close,” he wrote. “Blown away by God. Love you so much Haven. Some of the sweetest moments ever.”

ET spoke with Sadie in December about expecting her second bundle of joy, and the reality star said she and her family were “over the moon” anticipating the new addition.

“I am so excited, because, I mean, if anybody follows me, everybody knows I love sisterhood,” she told ET. “My whole thing is like, hello, sister, sister and friends, sister, sister, sister, sister, and so the fact that I get to have little sisters in our home is so exciting.”

While growing their family is an exciting prospect, Sadie admitted that she and her husband were “still wrapping our minds around just having two kids and how crazy that’s gonna be.” Even so, she said they were “so, so thankful and can’t wait.”

Sadie also hinted at her second daughter’s name, noting at the time that it was “inspired by the Bible, but once again, it’s unique and not like a straight-up Bible name.”

“It was kind of hard naming a daughter Honey and then following up the next daughter, because Honey is such a unique and special name, but it was really cool. I was on a plane one day and I said, ‘God, you know I love Honey’s name. It’s so sweet and so personal and I just want our next baby to have a name that’s just as sweet,'” Sadie recalled. “Literally, as I’m sitting there praying on the plane, it’s like a name dropped in my heart and we have stuck with it since that moment. Christian loved it.”

