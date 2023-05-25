Monica Barbaro has now starred alongside two action legends — Tom Cruise and Arnold Schwarzenegger — and the actress says her experience working with the two is “night and day.”

The 32-year-old starred in “Top Gun: Maverick”, in which she learned how to fly F-18 fighter jets just to star next to Cruise, and now, her latest project — Netflix’s new series “FUBAR” — sees her portray Schwarzenegger’s CIA agent daughter, Emma.

“It’s funny, they could not be more opposite,” she told Variety. “Tom asks a lot of questions, and wants to understand every single piece of what’s going on. Arnold, if I started asking questions, he’d be like, ‘Better not to know.’ And that’s very trusting. It’s not to say that one approach is better than the other, but it’s just night and day.

“Arnold is smoking cigars between takes, and Tom is working on the next seven scenes or doing push-ups or something.”

Although Barbaro says “they are complete opposites in their energy and how they approach the work,” she assures there are some similarities between the actions stars — “they both show up knowing their lines, work really hard and do not let the crew waste any time on their behalf.

“Still, Arnold loves a good chess game,” she noted, “and he will not stop it for anything — literally anything. We even went into his trailer one day to sing him happy birthday, and he was like, ‘I have to finish this chess game.’ And we’re like, ‘OK, and we’ll be outside,’ and marched out with our candles.

“But they’re both very professional. And I think when people really care about the work, they can be No. 1 but not act like they can push people around,” the “Chicago P.D.” star told the publication, adding that she’s “been lucky in that respect — that I’ve not encountered much diva energy. We were able to go toe-to-toe and work because ultimately everyone was there to get things done.”

“FUBAR” is now streaming on Netflix.