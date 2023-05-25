“iCarly” stars Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress, who portray Spencer and Freddie respectively, are looking back on Emily Ratajkowski’s cameo in the original show over a decade ago.

The actors, who’ve reprised their roles for the Paramount+ reboot series alongside Miranda Gosgrove, Laci Mosley and Jaiyden Triplett, recently told E! News that they thought Ratajkowski’s two-episode, season 3 feature as Gibby’s (Noah Munck) girlfriend, Tasha, was “hilarious.”

“Her and Gibby, we would all just be like, ‘Wait you two…together…what? How is this even working?'” Trainor, 46, told the outlet.

“But it worked!” Kress, 30, added. “I’ll be darned, it worked.”

“I heard she wants to come back on the show,” Jerry pointed out, seemingly referring to the model’s March interview with BuzzFeed, in which she said she would “definitely” be down for another Tasha moment on the show’s reboot. “That’s what I heard!”

“I get called Tasha on the internet a lot, which, I’m honoured,” Ratajkowski told the publication.

In a 2021 TikTok, the model laughed off one of her scenes with Gibby as she rewatched the 2009 clip of her 16 or 17 year old self and recounted skipping two weeks of school for the part.

“Gibby, my first love lol,” she joked in a text overlay.

“Proud to be Tasha forever,” she added.

It appears Ratajkowski is not the only star who could potentially reprise their role from the original Nickelodeon instalment.

Kress teased that a reunion is already in the works for the upcoming new season that could include other OG “iCarly” characters.

“One of the things we do this season, there’s a something of a reunion episode with characters from the old Ridgeway High,” he told E! News. “So, we were able to bring back people that we saw a good 10, 15 years ago and see where they are now, so a little bit of nostalgia there.

“We can’t do a season of ‘iCarly’ without bringing back some folks from the olden days,” he added.

“iCarly” season 3 drops June 1 on Paramount+.