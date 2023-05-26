Takeoff’s alleged killer has been charged.

KHOU11 in Houston reported this week that Patrick Clark, the man accused in the shooting death of the Migos rapper, has been formally indicted by a grand jury on murder charges.

Clark was first arrested in early December, just weeks after Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, where he was out with his uncle and Migos bandmate Quavo.

It was reported that an argument broke out, leading to a physical altercation, with Takeoff ultimately being shot. He was 28.

“Today’s action by the grand jury is not unexpected,” Clark’s attorney told TMZ of the indictment.

“We would ask people to remember that getting an indictment requires meeting a very, very minimal standard of proof,” the attorney continued. “When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses — where the standard of proof is guilt beyond a reasonable doubt— we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty.”

After the killing, police said that Takeoff was not armed, and that he was a bystander when he was hit by gunfire. The coroner’s report found that Takeoff was shot in both the head and torso.

Clark was released from jail in early January after posting $1 million bond.