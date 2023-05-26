Ryan Reynolds paid an emotional tribute to Wrexham A.F.C fan Jay Fear after he passed away at age 45 after a battle with cancer.

Reynolds arranged for Fear and his family to meet him at the Racecourse Ground a month ago after he heard about him being diagnosed with terminal appendix cancer in January.

According to the BBC, Fear had been given the all-clear the year before.

After hearing Fear had passed away, Reynolds took to social media to post, alongside some pics of their meeting, “So grateful to have spent time with Jay Fear.

“He didn’t have much of it left and the fact he shared that time so freely with others is something I’ll never take for granted and never forget.

“This man lived. Sending all my love to Deb, Jess and Sam.”

Fear’s trip to the Wrexham ground — where he watched them get promoted to the English Football League after a 15-year absence — was arranged in part by the charity, Bucket List Wishes.

The BBC stated Reynolds had also given Fear a glove from “Deadpool”, as well as arranging for him to visit the “Deadpool 3” set.

Fear’s lifelong friend Sarah O’Connell had initially reached out to Reynolds.

She said of her late friend, “He was always the kindest, loveliest person. I looked up to him as a kid, and was heartbroken when I heard he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“He dealt with the entire situation with unwavering courage and was a massive inspiration.

“My thoughts are with his wife Deb, and kids Sam and Jess. Sending lots of love to his entire family.”