Heidi Klum at "The Pot-Au-Feu" premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, France.

Heidi Klum inadvertently became part of the “free the nipple” movement, when her titillating gown couldn’t hold her together.

The 49-year-old “America’s Got Talent” judge attended the “La Passion De Dodin Bouffant” premiere Wednesday at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival and, while walking the red carpet at Palais des Festivals, all eyes were on Klum, who looked stunning in an aurora yellow Zuhair Murad gown with a hip-high leg slit, crossed neckline and bejeweled sleeves.

Heidi Klum attends the “La Passion De Dodin Bouffant” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty)

With her trademark blonde locks flowing, Klum smiled as she raised her arms, and therein lay the problem — when she raised her arms to extend her long cape she suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction with a nip slip. Not that she’s ever been shy about nudity.

Back in February, Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, appeared to have stripped down to their birthday suit to celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary.

“Love of my life ❤️,” Klum wrote in her celebratory post.