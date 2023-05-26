Click to share this via email

Lindsay Lohan is a very happy expectant mother.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old actress showed off her baby bump in a new sun-soaked photo on her Instagram account.

In the photo, Lohan is seen laying out on a pool chair in the sun, wearing a black one-piece bathing suit and sunglasses.

“😍,” wrote Paris Hilton in the comments, along with responses from other celebs like Natasha Bedingfield and Garcelle Beauvais.

Since announcing her pregnancy in March, Lohan has posted a number of updates including photos from her baby shower.

Lohan is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas. The couple first began dating in 2020, and in June 2022 they tied the knot.