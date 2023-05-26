Dua Lipa is pushing fans onto the dance floor with her groove-heavy new single and accompanying music video, from the soundtrack to the upcoming “Barbie” movie.

Director Greta Gerwig’s long-awaited film, based on Mattel’s iconic toy doll, stars Margot Robbie and Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, alongside a cast that also includes Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, America Ferrera, Michael Cera and more.

In the new music video Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night”, the music superstar — who also appears in the film — is joined by director Greta Gerwig.

In addition to Dua Lipa, “Barbie The Album” will feature new tracks from jaw-dropping lineup of artists, including Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Lizzo, Karol G, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Tame Impala, Haim, Gayle and Fifty Fifty feat. Kali.

In addition, “Barbie” star Ryan Gosling also performs an original song for the soundtrack — in character as Ken, of course.

The full tracklist:

Lizzo – “Pink” Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – “Barbie World” (with Aqua) Charli XCX – “Speed Drive” Karol G – “WATATI “(feat. Aldo Ranks) TBA Tame Impala – “Journey To The Real World” Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken” Dominic Fike –”Hey Blondie” Haim – “Home” TBA The Kid LAROI – “Forever & Again” Khalid – “Silver Platter” PinkPantheress – “Angel” GAYLE – “butterflies” Ava Max – “Choose Your Fighter” Fifty Fifty – “Barbie Dreams” (feat. Kali)

“Barbie The Album” is produced by Mark Ronson and Greta Gerwig; both the album and the “Barbie” movie are slated to arrive on July 21.