Britney Spears shared a sweet post on Instagram after reconnecting with her mom, Lynne Spears, after several years of estrangement.

Britney posted a cute throwback snap of herself, alongside the caption: “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!!”

The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker added, “Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Lynne was seen heading to see Britney at her Los Angeles home earlier this week, touching down at Los Angeles International Airport before being driven to her daughter’s manager Cade Hudson’s home, ET reported.

Lynne then took an Uber to the home Britney shares with her husband Sam Asghari.

A source told ET, “Lynne flew to L.A. to see Britney and they caught up at her home. Sam was also there.”

The pair’s reunion comes after Britney’s highly-publicized 13-year conservatorship, which came to an end in November 2021.

In October 2022, Lynne took to Instagram to reach out to her daughter, posting: