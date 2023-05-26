Celine Dion still needs time for recovery.

On Friday, the Canadian singer announced she is cancelling the remaining dates on her “Courage World Tour”, as she recovers from her medical condition.

After cancelling her previous tour dates, Dion had still been scheduled to perform across Europe later this summer and fall, as well as next spring.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” Dion said in a statement. “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Dion began her “Courage World Tour” in Quebec City in September 2019, performing 52 shows in North America before having to put the tour on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Late last year, Dion revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare medical condition called Stiff Person’s Syndrome, which causes severe and persistent muscle spasms.

Due to the condition, Dion has been unable to perform, as her medical team evaluates and treats the disease.