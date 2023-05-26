Taylor Swift is getting in on Ice Spice fever.

On Friday, the Midnights singer released a remix of her song “Karma”, featuring the breakout rapper.

Swift announced the remix this week, writing about her collaboration with Ice Spice in a post on Instagrm.

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” she said.

Ice Spice is just the latest high-profile collaboration the rapper has done recently, following the remix of her song “Princess Diana” with Nicki Minaj, which is currently in the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100.

The rapper’s breakthrough single, “Munch (Feelin’ U) was released last August, and she followed it up with a string of popular tracks, including the top 5 hit “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress.

Swift’s “Karma” remix is part of the upcoming Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album, which will also include more new and remixed material, including more Lana Del Rey.

“In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened,” Swift said. “Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach.”

She also announced that a special edition CD of Midnights will be available to purchase exclusively at her upcoming East Rutherford show, featuring a previously unheard vault track called “You’re Losing Me”.