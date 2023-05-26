Kim Zolciak is wigging out!

According to a report in Page Six, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum is experiencing a cash crunch that has led her to put her wigs up for sale.

Fans looking to adopt the reality star’s signature look, however, will have to dig deep; the wigs — which can be found on her retail site, The Biermann’s Closet, are priced at $2,750, with the least inexpensive going for $1,500.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” star has made no secret of her affection for wigs, maintaining that it’s easier to pop on some faux hair than it is to spend hours styling the real deal.

Zolciak and her estranged husband, former NFL player Troy Biermann, announced earlier this month they were seeking a divorce.

In court filings obtained by Page Six, Biermann alleges that Zolciak’s addiction to online gambling has left them “financially devastated,” asking that she undergo psychological evaluation due to her “compulsions” to gamble.

In Biermann’s filing, he claims that Zolciak has been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance,” and that she’s become “so consumed with online gambling” that she cannot properly take care of the couple’s four minor children.