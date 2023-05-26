Bebe Rexha is urging people to be kinder to one another.

The singer appeared on Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”, speaking about body-positivity and a recent diagnosis that led to some weight gain.

Rexha explained, “I went to the doctor last year — and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it — but they diagnosed me with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome.”

She pointed out that PCOS is “one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese.

“I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive and just show people love.”

Rexha also spoke about the harsh response she’d received online regarding her weight gain, admitting that she knows negativity can sometimes come with being in the public eye.

Revealing that she’d noticed a comment on social media about her gaining weight, the hitmaker shared, “I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight — that comes with the territory. I’m not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you.

“You don’t know what somebody’s going through, what they’re going through in their life, so it kind of is tough. But I feel like we’re in 2023 … we should not be talking about people’s weight,” getting praise from the audience as she insisted: “I like to eat.”