On Thursday night, Mississauga R&B star PARTYNEXTDOOR played his first Toronto show in seven years, and made sure it was memorable, bringing out Drake to the rapture of the packed house at History.

The “Worst Behaviour” rapper and OVO Sound signee performed their two biggest hits, “Recognize” and “Come and See Me,” with Drizzy modifying the lyrics of the latter to announce PARTYNEXTDOOR is dropping a new album.

“I’m going on tour, but PARTY dropping PND 4,” he crooned as the crowd erupted.

Droves of fans lined up outside of Drake’s venue for the free concert, which was meant to celebrate the launch of SiriusXM Canada’s new Mixtape: North channel. The show also saw PARTY bring out several of his OVO Sound labelmates, including Dvsn, Roy Woods, Smiley, Baka Not Nice and Majid Jordan. Savannah Ré and Lavi$h opened the show, along with a DJ set by Boi-1da.

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR perform at History in Toronto. — Photo: Alex Nino Gheciu

Drake took a moment during the set to give PARTY his flowers. “I would not be the artist I am if it wasn’t for you,” he said. “This is really actually my favourite artist in the world. Like, I love you.”

Drizzy also teased PARTYNEXTDOOR 4, which will be the fourth installment in PARTY’s self-titled album series, and confirmed it would be dropping this summer.

“I’ve heard the new album — it’s one of those summers, you know?” said Drake.

PARTYNEXTDOOR hasn’t dropped an album since 2020’s Partymobile. He release a new single, “Her Old Friends”, earlier this year.

Drake, meanwhile, continues to break record after record — he just became the first artist in Spotify’s history to surpass 80 billion streams earlier this week, according to ChartData.