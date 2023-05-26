Ryan Reynolds has starred in several big-budget movies for Netflix, including “6 Underground”, “Red Notice” and “The Adam Project”, in addition to the holiday musical “Spirited” for Apple TV+.

Despite that prodigious output, Reynolds’ streaming movies have eluded director Quentin Tarantino, who took a shot at the “Deadpool” star in a recent interview with Deadline.

The director of such acclaimed features as “Pulp Fiction” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has long proclaimed to be no fan of movies produced for streaming services, used Reynolds as an example.

READ MORE: Quentin Tarantino Explains Why He Doesn’t Do Sex Scenes In His Movies

Discussing his impending retirement — Tarantino is in the process of making what he declares will be his final film — the director contended the time is right for him to make an exit.

“And I mean, now is a good time because I mean, what even is a motion picture anyway anymore? Is it just something that they show on Apple? That would be diminishing returns,” he said.

Tarantino has long defended the cinematic experience, of watching a film in a theatre, feeling that streaming has cheapened that experience, citing Sony as “the last game in town that is just absolutely, utterly, committed to the theatrical experience. It’s not about feeding their streaming network. They are committed to theatrical experience. They judge success by asses on seats. And they judge success by the movies entering the zeitgeist, not just making a big expensive movie and then putting it on your streaming platform. No one even knows it’s there,” he explained.

READ MORE: Quentin Tarantino Is Potentially Gearing Up For His Final Movie Reportedly Titled ‘The Movie Critic’

“I mean, and I’m not picking on anybody, but apparently for Netflix, Ryan Reynolds has made $50 million on this movie and $50 million on that movie and $50 million on the next movie for them,” Tarantino added. “I don’t know what any of those movies are. I’ve never seen them. Have you?” Tarantino added.

“I haven’t ever talked to Ryan Reynolds’ agent, but his agent is like, ‘Well, it cost $50 million.’ Well, good for him that he’s making so much money. But those movies don’t exist in the zeitgeist. It’s almost like they don’t even exist.”