Stars posed up a storm on the amfAR Cannes gala red carpet on Thursday, but Leonardo DiCaprio, as per usual, chose to keep his entrance on the down low.

According to Variety, the “Titanic” actor made an appearance at the star-studded bash alongside his date for the evening; his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken.

DiCaprio — who came to Cannes for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” premiere — was said to have taken the back entrance into the bash to avoid attention.

Variety reported that he sat quietly in his trademark baseball cap at Table 15 and watched the auction take place at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

They added that he’d applauded musical acts such as Halsey, but disappeared as a huge Damien Hirst portrait of himself was auctioned off for a whopping 1.2 million euros (around $1.75 million CAD).

Leonardo DiCaprio’s mom (in yellow) excitedly takes video on her phone as a Damien Hirst portrait of her son is auctioned off for 1.2 million euros at amfAR #Cannes2023. pic.twitter.com/mAnCYMVkX0 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 25, 2023

The one-of-a-kind painting had been previously sold to a private collector after Hirst was commissioned to paint the “Great Gatsby” star.

DiCaprio’s mom was caught on camera in a stunning yellow ensemble filming the whole thing while her son was nowhere to be seen.

Adam Lambert was among performers at the evening, dedicating the Queen track “Who Wants to Live Forever” to the late Tina Turner, who passed away from natural causes on Wednesday at age 83.

Adam Lambert dedicates ‘Who Wants to Live Forever’ to Tina Turner at amfAR #Cannes2023. pic.twitter.com/dxi1Nwrlla — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 25, 2023

DiCaprio was said to have been joined by his friend Tobey Maguire in the VIP area outside by the hotel’s pool for the after party, before leaving at 1:30 a.m. with a 10-person entourage, including his mom.