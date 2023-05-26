Sharon Stone is looking incredible.
The 65-year-old actress took to Instagram this week to share a sizzling bikini snap, showing herself posing up a storm in a green, leopard-print two-piece.
Stone showed off her toned backside as she posed for a selfie looking over her shoulder in the mirror.
An array of celebs commented on the stunning shot.
Kelly Rowland gushed, “🔥GET IT🔥”
Michelle Pfeiffer added, “🔥🔥🔥”
Brooke Burke shared, “Yaaaaasssss queen. I don’t think you’ve ever been more sensual.”
Stone’s latest bikini snap comes after she showed off her incredible physique in a photo last August.
She wrote alongside the pic, “Why do I always get in shape when summers over? 🤷🏼♀️😳”