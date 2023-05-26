Click to share this via email

Sharon Stone is looking incredible.

The 65-year-old actress took to Instagram this week to share a sizzling bikini snap, showing herself posing up a storm in a green, leopard-print two-piece.

Stone showed off her toned backside as she posed for a selfie looking over her shoulder in the mirror.

An array of celebs commented on the stunning shot.

Kelly Rowland gushed, “🔥GET IT🔥”

Michelle Pfeiffer added, “🔥🔥🔥”

Brooke Burke shared, “Yaaaaasssss queen. I don’t think you’ve ever been more sensual.”

Stone’s latest bikini snap comes after she showed off her incredible physique in a photo last August.

She wrote alongside the pic, “Why do I always get in shape when summers over? 🤷🏼‍♀️😳”