As the fallout over Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal continues to reverberate, an awkward throwback video from more than 15 years earlier has been making the rounds on the internet.

Sandoval, who cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss, was the subject of a post from the Bravo by Betches Instagram account.

In the clip, taken from a 2006 episode of MTV’s “The Hills”, a shirtless, moustache-free Sandoval is seen auditioning to be a model.

“imagine knowing in 2006 that this random guy from a model casting on The Hills would eventually cause one of the biggest scandals in Bravo history,” reads a caption accompanying the video.

Sandoval confronted his infidelity in this week in the first instalment of the three-part “Vanderpump Rules” reunion special, and things quickly went off the rails.

“The sad sack act is f**king bulls**t,” Madix scolded Sandoval when he became emotional, while James Kennedy, Leviss’ ex-fiancé, told him, “Pull yourself together, man,” adding: “Be a man, mate. Be a man. Pull yourself together. F**king crocodile tears. P***y.”

At one point, Kennedy and Sandoval got into a shouting match, with physical violence threatened.

“Get in my face again, I’ll f**k you up, motherf**ker,” Sandoval told Kennedy, who replied, “I’ll f**k you up so quickly.”