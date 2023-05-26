The Scandoval is having real effects on Raquel Leviss’ family.

ET conformed that the “Vanderpump Rules” star and her family contacted the FBI seeking protection after receiving threats online and over the phone.

“Thankfully, Raquel has not seen any of these messages as she’s been seeking help at a mental health treatment facility and hasn’t looked at her phone, social media or the internet in over a month,” a source tells ET.

While another source added, “Out of concern for safety, Raquel and the treatment facility were informed of the threats,” the second source says.

TMZ first reported that the reality star’s rep said that she and her family have been on the receiving end of death threats the outlet described as “violent and graphic.”

On social media, Leviss has been sent messages like “Tear you limb from limb,” and “Un-alive and dump the body.”

A spokesperson for the FBI said, “FBI neither confirms nor denies investigations. Obviously, we review all allegations reported to us and encourage anyone who believes their life is in imminent danger to call 911.”

Leviss has been receiving mental health treatment at a long-term facility since April, amid the scandal over her affair with co-star Tom Sandoval.