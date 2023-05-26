Kelly Rowland spoke about working with Tyler Perry in a movie during a recent chat with ET Canada.

The Destiny’s Child hitmaker is starring in and co-producing the upcoming flick.

Rowland responded as we brought up the film, “My smile says it all.

“It’s definitely a side of me I’ll say no one has seen before and I’m really grateful to Mr. Perry for that.

“He is so brilliant and was so collaborative, you know, and we all know he can do it all himself. He is so incredibly talented. And when I had different ideas he was very supportive,” she gushed.

READ MORE: Kelly Rowland Is Definitely Going To Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour: ‘That’s My Sister!’

Rowland went on, “He’s become one of my favourite people and we had a blast on set. I learned so much.”

Variety reported in February that Rowland and Perry would be working on the “Mea Culpa” flick together for Netflix.

The publication wrote, “Rowland will star in and produce the film, which centres on a criminal defense attorney who, in the hopes of becoming partner, takes on the case of an artist who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend.”

Rowland has teamed up with the FamilyGuard Brand — a line of disinfectants from SC Johnson — to mark the first-ever National YES, PLAY! Day on May 26.

READ MORE: Kelly Rowland Reveals Her Son’s Favourite Destiny’s Child Track, But Admits ‘He Shouldn’t Be Listening’ To It

The star is helping them launch the FamilyGuard Brand Play Zone contest, giving away a total of $50,000 to help 100 families create or update an existing dedicated play space in their home to ensure kids have a space to call their own.

To enter, Canadian parents can click here.

Rowland told us that the reason she relates to the initiative is “because it’s encouraging families to spend time together” and say “yes” to play and that “quality bonding time.”

See more from Rowland’s ET Canada chat in the clip below.