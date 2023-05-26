Click to share this via email

Kaley Cuoco is loving being a mom.

The “Big Bang Theory” alum took to social media to share an adorable video of herself and infant daughter Matilda.

In the adorable video, which she posted on Instagram Stories, she’s seen snuggling her baby ad then giving her a sweet kiss, with late Hawaiian singer Israel Kamakawiwo’ole’s iconic cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” serving as musical backdrop.

“Sweetest little girl,” Cuoco wrote in the caption.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

She also shared a photo of partner Tom Pelphrey snuggling Matilda as she snoozes on his chest, wrapped in a pink blanket.