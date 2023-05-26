Kris Jenner is sending Scott Disick birthday wishes.

On Friday, Disick is celebrating his 40th birthday, and “The Kardashians” momager shared a tribute post on her Instagram.

“Happy birthday to our fabulous @letthelordbewithyou Scott!!!!” she wrote. “Scott, you are so amazing!”

“I have known you for a couple of decades now and I can’t believe how fast time flies by. I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always,” Jenner continued. “You are an amazing son, dad, uncle, friend, and will always be a special part of our family. You are so funny, kind, creative, strong, smart, collaborative, generous, and adventurous.”

She added, “Thank you for all of the memories we have made and the ones that are yet to come!! I love you!!!”

The post included a slideshow of photos of Disick with Jenner, as well as his children, who he shares with Kourtney Kardashian.

Disick posted his own birthday celebrations on his Instagram Story, writing over a photo of the landscape, “THIS IS 40. And it feels good.”

Photo: Scott Disick/Instagram

He also shared pictures of the birthday balloon display set up by Kim Kardashian, and a shirt featuring photos of him all over it.