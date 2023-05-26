Click to share this via email

Drake is celebrating a musical milestone.

As HotNewHipHop reports, Drake is officially Spotify’s most streamed artist ever, surpassing 80 billion streams on the music service.

According to the outlet, Chart Data confirms that the recently released “Search&Rescue” added a 100 million streams to Drake’s tally, putting him above the 80 billion mark — a feat that no other artist has achieved.

.@Drake becomes the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 80 billion streams across all credits. pic.twitter.com/HmEstxXtWi — chart data (@chartdata) May 23, 2023

Earlier this year, Drake similarly made music history when he hit 75 billion streams.

At the time, he used the occasion to urge Spotify to grant artists financial “bonuses” for their streaming achievements.

“We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive,” he wrote on Instagram Story. “So feel free to send me a LeBron-sized [cheque]. I have enough dinner plates @spotify.”