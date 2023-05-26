Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Bella Thorne is engaged!

The “Famous in Love” star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and new fiancé Mark Emms.

According to the post, Emms is the producer of the Netflix documentary series “Bad Vegan”, and is co-owner of New York City nightclub the Mulberry Bar.

READ MORE: Bella Thorne Says A Director Accused Her Of Flirting As A 10-Year-Old: ‘Why Would You Ever Think That?’

The post notes that Thorne and Emms met last year in Ibiza while attending the birthday of mutual friend Cara Delevingne.

“It was love at first sight as the sun rose,” Thorne said of that fateful meeting.

Thorne and Emms made their romance Instagram official earlier this year, with a cute “Lady and the Tramp” homage.

Thorne was previously engaged to Italian actor Benjamin Mascolo; they broke up in June 2022.