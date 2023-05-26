Kelly Clarkson’s upcoming 10th studio album Chemistry features a collaboration with Steve Martin.

Entertainment Weekly revealed last month that Martin had teamed up with Clarkson for the track, “i hate love”.

Clarkson then chatted more about the collab in an interview with ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair.

She gushed, “I still can’t believe it happened!

“I reference him in a song and this movie he’s in and he’s such an incredible banjo player and musician,” Clarkson added.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute To Tina Turner: ‘Such A Force’

The “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” hitmaker went on, “I was like ‘I wonder if he would play on it’ because its like a pop punk song, ‘I wonder if he’d do it’ and he said yes! And I’m such a fan of his.

“Movies can be really ingrained in like a part of our lives and [they’re] so nostalgic, just like music. And so, you know, to be able to work with someone that’s just been in my life, like visually, since I was a little girl is incredible.”

Given the success of Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez’s show “Only Murders in the Building” and Meryl Streep’s recent addition to the cast, Blair had to ask whether Clarkson would ever join the show.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Releases ‘Sexy A**’ New Single ‘favorite kind of high’

The singer insisted, “Girl, I’m not a great actor!

“I say yes to things when I really enjoy the cast. I just want the experience, but I just get so nervous,” admitting she doesn’t get nervous singing or hosting her talk show.

She insisted, “Never say never, because I do say yes to random things sometimes that I never usually would. But I’m a fan of that show, a fan of that entire cast, a fan of Selena and Martin Short.”

Chemistry will be released June 23.