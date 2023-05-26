Following her breakthrough role as Devi on Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever”, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is expressing the importance of diversity in fueling the creation of the hit Netflix show.

The smash Netflix series, which centres around a group of three best friends during their formative years as they navigate high school, gears up for its fourth and final season. Ramakrishnan reveals the past project that played a part in shaping their beloved show.

Embodying Devi for three transformative years, Ramakrishnan’s big break became a passion realized. Grateful for the opportunity, she reflected in a recent interview with Netflix’s Tudum: “It showed me what I love to do most in the world, which is acting.”

Describing it as a “trickle effect,” the 21-year-old Canadian actress believes that Netflix’s other smash series, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”, had a significant impact on her show’s production regarding South Asian representation.

“I started to really soak in what Devi meant to other people, what Devi has done as a whole for South Asian representation in a bunch of other different shows — that trickle effect. ‘To All the Boys’ helped ‘Never Have I Ever’ be a thing. It all helps.”

The fourth and final season of “Never Have I Ever” premieres on Netflix on June 8.