Halle Bailey is feeling the love.

On Thursday, the star of “The Little Mermaid” shared a rare video featuring her boyfriend, rapper DDG, sharing a kiss.

“on my last day of press like.. 🤣🤭😉,” she wrote in the caption.

In the quick clip, set to Beyoncé’s “My Husband”, the actress dances over to DDG before hugging him and planting a kiss on him.

Bailey and DDG were first spotted together in January 2022 at an Usher concert. They went Instagram official soon after, in March.

“Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest ❤️ love you forever 🥺💎,” the rapper in a post at the time.

The couple made their red carpet debut in June 2022 at the BET Awards.

Last month, speaking to British Vogue, Bailey called her relationship with DDG “deeply sacred,” those she expressed her wish to keep her love life more private.

“There’s a lot of eyes on me now, especially with what’s to come,” she said. “And sometimes I wish I didn’t have so many eyes on me, especially experiencing something like this for the first time.”