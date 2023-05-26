Mel B just teased some very exciting Spice Girls news.

The singer revealed Victoria Beckham will be joining her, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel C for an upcoming project that she’s keeping under wraps.

The band haven’t performed together as a five-piece since the London Olympics’ closing ceremony back in 2012.

Bunton, Horner and the two Mels headed out on a 2019 U.K. stadium tour, but Beckham didn’t join them.

Mel B — real name Melanie Brown — told The Sun: “My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen. But actually we are planning on releasing a statement.

“What that is, I can’t say right now because we’re just finishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love.”

When questioned how they persuaded Beckham to join them, Brown responded, “Well, it’s not even about convincing her. I mean she dressed me and my mum for when I got my MBE, so we’ve kind of always been in contact.

“It’s not like none of us are speaking together, we’ve all got a group WhatsApp, but it’s just about timing.

“She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with his moves and his career and obviously she’s got a bunch of kids so it’s just about finding the right time.

“And we’ve managed to do that so there should be an announcement pretty soon.”

Beckham previously revealed she’d said “no” to the stadium tour to concentrate on her family and her fashion company.