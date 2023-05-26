Kelly Clarkson shared her heartfelt decision to relocate her show to New York City, citing the need for a “fresh start.”

Clarkson, 41, told Nancy O’Dell on TalkShopLive what it was like to explain to her crew that she needed to move the Emmy-winning “Kelly Clarkson Show” production to the East Coast.

“I was like, ‘You guys,’ and it was like through tears, cuz I have built such an amazing group of people. Obviously, we’ve been very successful and I love everybody I work with and we have such great relationships,” began the Grammy-winning musician.

“So I talked to them because I was like, ‘Guys I need you to know what’s happening. It’s either I’m not going to be able to continue with the show or I got to go East Coast.'”

The “Since U Been Gone” songstress explained that Covid contributed to her desire to move, explaining that “isolation” and “being far from your family” isn’t “good for anyone.”

“And my family is East Coast. They’re North Carolina-based. So it was one of those things where I just had to, you know, also there was a lot of personal things going on, too. Where I feel like our family, me and my kids really needed a fresh start and I just could not get it here [in Los Angeles].”

Clarkson further expressed that breaking the news to her crew was a difficult choice, but ultimately, it was “100 percent her decision” and she’s so happy NBC was supportive.

“I was like, ‘Y’all I love doing this show, I really do, I didn’t even know I would, but I gotta make a change for me and my family. So any chance we can maybe do this, I know we can’t do this from my ranch, so any chance we can do it in New York, which is at least closer to my family. ‘Cause they’re like an hour flight away so that was really the main reason.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” has been nominated for 11 Daytime Emmys this year.