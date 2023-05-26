Jana Kramer’s ex-husband Mike Caussin was pleased for her when she told him she was set to tie the knot with Allan Russell.

Kramer — who was married to Caussin from 2015-2021, but had a very up and down relationship with him due to his infidelity — explained on her “Whine Down” podcast that it was actually their daughter Jolie, 7, who ended up telling her dad Caussin the exciting news.

Kramer — who had been dating Russell for six and a half months when he popped the question — recalled, “She’s like, ‘Guess what, Daddy? Mommy’s engaged!’

“And he’s like, ‘Aw, that’s nice.’ I would have liked to have told him, but I also don’t want Jolie to have to keep secrets from her dad,” she added, according to Us Weekly.

The singer said Caussin then asked for a chat without Jolie and their son Jace, 4, in the room.

She revealed, “He was like, ‘Hey, I’m really happy for you. Allan’s a great guy.’

“Actually, I started to cry because he goes, ‘Of all people, you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you and you deserve this.’ He’s like, ‘After everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone.’ It meant so much to me that he said that.”

Kramer and Caussin split in April 2021 after six years of marriage, and, that July, their divorce was finalized.

Kramer’s nuptials to Russell will mark her fourth marriage.

Back in October, Kramer revealed on “Red Table Talk” that Caussin cheated on her with over 13 women.

She said of finding out about her ex’s infidelity: “I shattered so many things in my house

“There was this, like, pantry door. He wanted it to say ‘Pantry Door.’ I’m like, ‘Would you like to label every door?’ Like, ‘Bathroom Door.’ So me and my girlfriends, we took a bat to it. And we just shattered it.

“And then, you know, I destroyed all of his Xboxes and all those things that he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tux. I went real crazy for a minute.”