Members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line

Another Marvel blockbuster has hit a roadblock.

As the Writer’s Guild of America continues its strike, demanding a fair deal from Hollywood studios, the production on Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” has been put on pause, The Wrap reported.

READ MORE: Sean Penn, Backing WGA Strike, Says AI Dispute Is ‘A Human Obscenity’ At Cannes Film Festival

ET confirmed that the film was slated to start production in Atlanta in mid-June, but amid the strike, the studio has decided not to go forward for the time being.

Starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more, the film follows villains in the Marvel universe tasked with carrying out missions for the U.S. government.

READ MORE: Mandy Patinkin Channels Inigo Montoya From ‘The Princess Bride’ On WGA Strike Picket Line

The film, which is currently scheduled for release July 26, 2024, is to be directed by Jake Schreier, from a script by “Black Widow” writer Eric Pearson, who is on strike with the WGA.

“Thunderbolts” halting production follows shooting on Marvel’s “Blade”, staring Mahershala Ali, also being shut down due to the strike. That film was also slated to start filming in June, with “True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto recently brought in to rewrite the script.