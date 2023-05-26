Click to share this via email

Lil Durk has re-teamed with Morgan Wallen.

On Friday, the rapper released his latest album, Almost Healed, which includes the new song “Stand By Me”, featuring the country star.

Produced by Dr. Luke, the trap-country track features a big, stadium-style hook from Wallen on the chorus.

“If tomorrow I lost it all/And everything that I have was gone/When there’s nobody else to call/Would you stand by me?” Wallen sings.

The duo first collaborated in 2021 with the hit “Broadway Girls”, from Lil Durk’s album 7220.

Almost Healed also features a number of other high-profile collaborations, including with J. Cole on the song “All My Life”, Future on the track “Never Imagined”, 21 Savage on “War Bout It”, Kodak Black on “Grandson” and Juice WRLD on “Cross the Globe”.