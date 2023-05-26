Jane Fonda is dishing about her tense on-set experiences with Robert Redford.

At the Rendezvous with Jane Fonda event at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, Fonda, 85, shared her unfiltered opinions on Redford, 86, leaving no stone unturned in a wide-ranging conversation.

The two-time Oscar winner confessed that she was “in love” with Redford, her co-star in multiple films, including “Barefoot in the Park” and “The Electric Horseman”.

However, Fonda admitted in a surprising revelation that the Hollywood heavyweight opposed her on-screen kisses and maintained a perpetual sour mood on set.

“He did not like to kiss,” Fonda further admitted. “I never said anything [to him about it]. And he’s always in a bad mood, and I always thought it was my fault.”

She further revealed: “He’s a very good person. He just has an issue with women.” Fonda did not delve deeper into her statements, and the moderator did not pry for further info.

In a somewhat more generous statement, the “Barbarella” actress praised Redford for his excellent sense of humour despite his lack of punctuality while filming.

Reflecting on their final collaboration in 2017’s “Our Souls at Night,” she realized: “When he would come on the set three hours late in a bad mood, I knew it wasn’t my fault.” Nevertheless, she emphasized: “We always had a good time.”