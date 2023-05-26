Bianca Andreescu took the tennis world by storm back in 2019, winning the Rogers Cup at age 19 — the first Canadian to do so in a half-century — and defeating Serena Williams to win the U.S. Open.

Since then, she’s candidly discussed the struggles she’s had with mental health, and it’s a conversation she wants to continue with her appearance in “The Real Me” series from Modern Health and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

“I really honestly, like I am an open book, as people like to say,” the Canadian tennis sensation said in a recent interview with ET Canada.

“I’m super vulnerable. Like, I’m the type of person who wears their heart on their sleeve and I’m very open about literally everything in my life. And I think a big part of that is because of one of my main goals, which is to help be an inspiration for others. And if you can’t open up especially about the harder things, it’s not the best way to be an inspiration.”

The best way, to inspire, she says, is by “talking about mental health and being a part of something so raw.”

“What WTA did with that is amazing, Modern Health,” she continued. “I’m so happy that I was able to do it.”

Opening up about her own struggles, she revealed that “breaking point” came when she found herself “crying in my room alone, not talking to anyone for weeks on end every single day. And this was after, I would say, like six months of struggling or five months of struggling. But I got to a point where I’m like, if I continue like this, it’s just going to be detrimental not only to myself, but everyone around me.”

What does Andreescu hope that viewers will take away from “The Real Me”?

“Well, first off, I want them to understand that it’s okay not to be okay,” she said. “It’s okay to have bad days. Letting it linger is the problem that results into, you know, depression or whatnot, and being able to feel okay with talking to somebody, whether it’s a friend, just just finding somebody that will just listen, not judge you or criticize you. Just listen to you and be there to give you a huge hug helps so much.”

One thing that’s been beneficial to her own mental health has been staying away from social media.

“Like I told all my friends, all my family, like everything, I [was] completely off for five months and it was the best decision I’ve ever made,” she said.

“Obviously, I had to post little things here and there, but that’s totally fine. It’s a part of the sport. And now I’ve learned to love it, like just being able to have conversations with you about mental health. It just goes back to my whole purpose, which is to, you know, help inspire,” she added.

Addressing the future, Andreescu confirmed that she’s ready to return to tennis and continue the winning streak she began in 2019.

“Now I’m glad it did happen because I know that I can do it again,” she said. “I know it’s been four years, but I am so ready to win another one.”