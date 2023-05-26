Amid reports of a toxic workplace behind the scenes, Kelly Clarkson told NBC she wanted a healthy and fun workplace.

In a recent interview with Nancy O’Dell on TalkShopLive, Kelly Clarkson revealed her dedication to creating a healthy work environment as she expands her focus beyond her Emmy-winning TV hosting duties.

“For the most part, I’m getting my show settled, and we’re establishing an amazing crew, we’re figuring stuff out, you know, on the inside, obviously, and we’re figuring it out to where we’re going to have a great time and a great workplace,” said the Grammy-winning artist of her priorities.

Clarkson, 41, further expressed how she told NBC that she’s “getting too old to work in an environment that isn’t healthy and, like, fun.”

“I had to do that for years in meetings and working with really incredibly mean people sometimes, so I just didn’t want to do that anymore. So I’m focused wholly on the talk show for a minute, but I also am working on things in the background.”

“The Kelly Clarkson” show has been nominated for 11 Daytime Emmys this year.