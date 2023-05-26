Blue Ivy stole the Twitter spotlight as she joined her superstar mom Beyoncé on stage during The Renaissance Tour.

A viral tweet was sent out on Friday, which currently boasts over 30k likes, and showcases Blue Ivy, 11, breaking it down with her mom, 41, in a swift choreographed dance routine.

BEYONCÉ BROUGHT OUT BLUE IVY OMFG ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dgX4Jt10yg — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 26, 2023

In the video, Blue is clad in an all-silver sparkly ensemble and shades, matching the dazzling uniforms of the rest of the dancers and her Grammy-winning mom.

The performance comes during Beyoncé’s sold-out tour stop in France at the State de France venue on May 26.

Twitter ignited with excitement over Blue Ivy’s lively performance.

“THIS IS SO CUTE OMG,” wrote one fan in an all-caps flurry. “Blue growing up into a beautiful young lady in our very eyes and getting the chance to perform on stage with her mother, an icon, ugh…so priceless!” continued another fan.

The last time Blue Ivy appeared alongside her mom on stage was back in January at Atlantis The Royal hotel’s opening in Dubai, which was the megastar’s first performance in five years.