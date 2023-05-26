Michelle Yeoh never dreamt she’d become an acclaimed Oscar-winning Hollywood star.

The actress, who had her first on screen credit nearly 40 years ago, revealed she had other dreams in mind and questioned if she even wanted to be an actor when she first set out.

“I never dreamt of being on the silver screen,” she told ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair. “My world was always around dance, and I wanted to have my own school. I wanted to always be dancing with music and all that.”

READ MORE: Michelle Yeoh Confirms ‘There’s No Sequel’ To ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Yeoh, 60, noted that “being in the film business was a opportunity that came by.

“And then I thought, well, you know, nothing ventured, nothing gained. And thankfully I loved it. And here I am today.”

Growing up, Yeoh thought she’d be a ballerina. She began ballet lessons at the age of four and even moved to England when she was 15 to study at London’s prestigious Royal Academy of Dance. Back in 1997, she told David Letterman that she also dreamt of being a choreographer.

READ MORE: Michelle Yeoh On The Importance Of Sharing Your Culture: ‘You Should Be Able To Embrace Who You Are’

“I wanted to share my passion with little kids and have a school back in Malaysia,” she said.

Thankfully, as Yeoh said, things worked out and her acting career took off. Catch Yeoh in the new Disney+ action series, “American Born Chinese”.