Beyoncé continues to remember Tina Turner.

During the singer’s Friday concert in Paris, she paid tribute to the legendary singer who passed away earlier this week.

“If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner ’cause I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner,” Bey told the massive crowd before encouraging concertgoers “to scream so she can feel your love,” to which they erupted with cheer.

READ MORE: Twitter Explodes As Blue Ivy Joins Beyoncé On Stage For Fiery Dance Routine On The Renaissance Tour

“I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance,” she continued, adding that she also feels blessed to be performing in Paris again “after so many years.”

“Thank you for your loyalty,” she told the crowd, captured in a video by a fan who attended the Paris stop on Bey’s “Renaissance World Tour”.

READ MORE: Beyoncé Kicks Off Renaissance World Tour In Glittering Style

Beyoncé’s tribute comes after she initially reacted to news of Turner’s death with an emotional message on her website, writing in part: “My beloved queen, I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way.”

In her post, she also shared a photo of the pair holding hands and bowing at the 2008 Grammys, where they belted out Turner’s song “Proud Mary” together.