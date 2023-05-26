Mandy Moore is feeling wholesome after a mini “This Is Us” reunion.

The actress reunited with two members of her Pearson TV family on Thursday, in which she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sandwiched in between her on screen daughter, Kate (Chrissy Metz), and daughter-in-law, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

“Reunited with my Pearson ladies and all is right in the world. #thisisstillus,” Moore, who starred as the maternal Rebecca Pearson, captioned the group shot of the three embracing at what appears to be a restaurant in the background.

Both Metz and Kelechi Watson took to the comments to reflect on their time together.

“We won lunch for sure! My stomach and my heart are full,” Susan wrote, while Chrissy noted that, “It had been too long” since they last saw each other, adding: “So so so happy to see you Ladies!”

Moore’s post of their lunch date also got some love from former co-star, Sterling K. Brown, who played Beth’s husband, Randall, and Rebecca’s son. The actor dropped a kiss face emoji and three red hearts in the comments.

“This Is Us” aired its final episode last May.