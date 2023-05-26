Elizabeth Olsen is offering advice to future MCU actors.

The actress, who’s starred as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2014, revealed a business-minded game plan on how to get more “creative control” in the universe for actors thinking about joining.

Her advice is simple — “just give them one [Marvel project]” — the “WandaVision” star shared during her appearance on Josh Horowitz’s the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast.

“That way you have more control over… If you, let’s say, ‘Oh my God, this is the most fun I’ve ever had and I love this character so much, I want to do it again,’ you now have more creative control for the next one,” Olsen said.

“Don’t tell [David] Galluzzi that. [He’s] business affairs at Marvel,” she joked.

READ MORE: Elizabeth Olsen Admits Marvel Role Left Her ‘Frustrated’ Over Missing Out On Coveted Roles

Over the years, the actress has reprised her role of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in several Marvel projects, including the last three “Avengers” films, two “Captain America” movies, 2022’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, and the Disney+ spinoff series “WandaVision”, which won three Emmy awards in 2021. Olsen’s performance in the show also scored her a nod for lead actress in a limited series.

Last year, Marvel president, Kevin Feige, told Variety that the studio “[only attempted] something like ‘WandaVision’ because Lizzie is such an outstanding actor.”

READ MORE: Elizabeth Olsen Shares The ‘Nice Pitch’ Jesse Plemons Suggested For Their Intimate Scenes In ‘Love & Death’

Meanwhile, a new “WandaVision” spinoff led by Kathryn Hahn, titled “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”, is currently in the works.

Furthermore, Feige noted that “there really is so much more to explore” in Wanda’s future. “We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics.”