The surprises keep coming during Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour.

During Friday night’s show at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Swift performed her just released “Karma” remix — joined by surprise guest Ice Spice.

The rapper made a grand entrance, rising from beneath the stage while Swift, surrounded by dancers, began the song.

The two then held hands as they strutted together onstage as the crowd went wild.

Earlier in the show, reported Billboard, Swift teased Ice Spice’s surprise appearance by premiering the new music video for the “Karma” remix, with Swift explaining how the collab came into being.

“At the very beginning of the year, when I was just starting to train for this tour, I got reached out to by Ice Spice,” Swift told the crowd.

“She reached out and said, ‘If you’d ever like to do a collab, I would love to.’ And what she didn’t know at the time is that when I was training for the tour, I was listening to pretty much exclusively just her music every single day. All day,” Swift continued.

“So I said, ‘Absolutely, when can we do it?’ So we immediately went into the studio and I just not only fell in love with her, but just decided she’s the entire future,” she added. “I’ve been around so many artists and so many artists just starting out, but I’ve never been around an artist who’s so prepared and curious and focused on what she wants.”