Justine Triet, right, accepts the Palme d'Or for 'Anatomy of a Fall,' which was presented by Jane Fonda, left, during the awards ceremony of the 76th international film festival

It’s a wrap for the 2023 edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where French director Justine Triet’s courtroom thriller “Anatomy of a Fall” has won this year’s Palme d’Or for best film.

In the acclaimed drama, German actress Sandra Hüller plays a novelist tried for murder after the suspicious disappearance of her husband.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jane Fonda presented the festival’s top honour to Triet, pointing out how much things had changed since she first attended the festival back in the 1970s.

“There were no women directors competing at that time and it never even occurred to us that there was something wrong with that,” said Fonda. ‘We’ve come a long way.”

Legendary Japanese actor Koji Yakusho won the best actor prize for his performance in Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days”, while Merve Dizdar won best actress for Turkish drama “About Dry Grasses”.

“This is the most interesting film festival in the world, and you are all so lucky to be part of it,” said cult-movie icon Roger Corman, who joined Quentin Tarantino to present the runner-up Grand Jury prize to holocaust drama “The Zone of Interest”.

Finish director Aki Kaurismäki won the 2023 Cannes jury prize for his comedy “Fallen Leaves”, while filmmaker Tran Anh Hùng took the best director prize for “The Pot-Au-Feu”, starring Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel.

The complete list of Cannes 2023 award winners follows:

Palme d’Or: “Anatomy of a Fall”, dir. Justine Triet

Grand Prix: “The Zone of Interest”, dir. Jonathan Glazer

Jury Prize: “Fallen Leaves”, dir. Aki Kaurismäki

Best Director: Tran Anh Hùng for “The Pot-Au-Feu”

Best Screenplay: Yuji Sakamoto for “Monster”

Best Actress: Merve Dizdar for “About Dry Grasses”

Best Actor: Koji Yakusho for “Perfect Days”

Honorary Palme d’Or: Michael Douglas

Camera d’Or for Best First Film: “The Yellow Cocoon Shell”, dir. Thien An Pham

Palme d’Or for Best Short Film: “27”, dir. Flóra Anna Buda.