Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello continue to heat up rumours of their rekindled romance.

For the pair’s latest date night, they jammed out to Taylor Swift as they attended the singer’s Eras Tour concert on May 26 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Photos and videos captured by concertgoers see the Swifties arriving to the VIP section where they watched the concert side by side in their suite at MetLife Stadium. Cabello donned a plunging black top and colourful skirt for the outing and Mendes showed off his muscles in a white sleeveless shirt and jeans. Camila was also seen dancing to the stadium music with a friend before Swift took to stage.

The rumoured couple appear to be going strong as they were also spotted showing some PDA. One video sees Camila with her arm wrapped around Shawn, who then gives her a sweet kiss on the cheek. Another clip sees the “Treat You Better” singer kissing Cabello’s shoulder as she takes a sip of her drink.

Another pic seemingly caught them locking lips.

Elsewhere, in true Swiftie fashion, Camila belted out the lyrics to Swift’s “All Too Well”, the 10-minute version of course, as seen in a fan-captured video.

Both Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, have a history of working with Swift. Camila was an opening act on the performer’s last tour — “Reputation” — where Shawn happened to make a surprise performance at a Los Angeles show. Mendes also served as an opener for Swift’s “1989 World Tour” and is featured on a remix of her track “Lover”.

The “Señorita” collaborators weren’t the only celebs who attended Swift’s latest concert. Model and actress, Cara Delevingne, and her date were seen locked in an embrace while swaying back and forth together, in the same suite as Shawn and Camila. Plus, country singer Maren Morris was in attendance and shared a TikTok from the outing.

Mendes and Cabello’s Eras Tour spotting comes after they spent some time together in New York City earlier this week. On Tuesday, the two were all smiles as they walked around the big apple with coffee and held hands, both opting for a pair of jeans for their streetwear looks.

Two days later, the pair were seen out and about once again as they shopped in the city’s SoHo neighbourhood wearing matching black athletic wear.

Later on Thursday, Camila was spotted leaving Mendes’ Manhattan apartment.

Shawn and Camila’s New York City romance follows their Los Angeles outings where, earlier this month, they attended a comedy show. In late April, they strolled the streets of Venice, California hand-in-hand after making headlines when they seemingly reconciled at Coachella, where they were seen kissing that same month.

The former couple announced their split in November 2021 after two years of dating. Neither have addressed where their relationship currently stands.