As the Writers Guild of America strike continues with no end in sight, rumours are swirling that the Directors Guild of America and SAG-ACTRA will be following suit when those unions’ contracts come up within the next few weeks.

If actors and directors join writers in strike action, expect to see a lot of famous faces taking to picket lines — including Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The “Seinfeld” alum spoke to Variety while promoting her latest film, “You Hurt My Feelings”, and was asked if she’d be picketing if her union voted to strike.

“You bet your f**king a**,” she declared.

“I voted yes for the strike authorization,” she added.

“By the way, that doesn’t mean we’re striking,” Louis-Dreyfus explained. “It just gives the board the ability to strike if they need to and I’m in favour of that.”

According Louis-Dreyfus, the goals of all three unions are aligned.

“The issues that the Screen Actors Guild is facing are very similar to what the Writers Guild is facing; and even the DGA for that matter to certain extent,” she said. “It’s time for us to stand up and get what we so rightfully deserve, which is a living wage, and particularly for the middle class in the Screen Actors Guild not to be squeezed out of the system altogether.”