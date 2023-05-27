Chrishell Stause is not out to prove to anyone about how serious she is when it comes to her marriage to Australian singer G Flip. In Stause’s eyes, they’re married, no ifs ands or buts about it.

In an interview with “SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon”, the “Selling Sunset” star was straight-up asked if she’s legally married to G Flip. ET confirmed last week that the couple are not legally married, after marriage records for the couple could not be found in the Clark County, Nevada Recorder’s Office.

As first reported by TMZ, a marriage records search or search for records of any kind for the couple in the Clark County Recorder’s Office comes up empty. ET reached out to reps for Stause and G Flip for comment on the legality of the wedding ceremony. Back on May 10, Stause’s rep confirmed to ET that a ceremony did take place, following an Instagram post by the “Selling Sunset” star, which celebrated the release of G Flip’s new single. The post included a reel chronicling their year-long relationship — from meeting and starring in music videos together to traveling the world.

In their interview with SiriusXM, Symon asked, “Did you guys really get married?” to which Stause responded, “We did.” That led to a bit of an awkward follow-up question when Symon asked, “Like, legally?”

“Well, honestly, I think that everyone is [acting] like that’s the thing. They’re like, ‘Gotcha,'” Stause responded. “But to be honest with you, we knew if we did it, we would also hear people say, ‘Oh, you know, G wants a green card.’ Where it’s like G already has a passport, a visa.”

Stause later said that “it doesn’t matter what we do for the rest of our lives, we’re gonna hear criticism, so we decided we are always just gonna do exactly what we wanna do and I’m not out here to try and prove people how serious it is or how meaningful it was.”

She added, “If you don’t believe it, I don’t care and that’s the best part. I don’t need your approval.”

The couple also opened up about tattooing their wedding vows. Though G Flip told People earlier this week they would not divulge exactly what the couple tattooed on their bodies, Stause let the cat out of the bag with SiriusXM, revealing she got a tattoo in her ribcage area. G Flip’s tattoo is on their arm. Stause then shared more details about the tattoo.

“OK, listen, so because we randomly met at a Halloween party and we were both dressed as skeletons,” she said, “during our vows, G was saying, kind of like ‘Be Your Man’ references. ‘I’m not, you know, growing up with Disney, I’m not exactly what you would’ve imagined, but maybe we’re just two skeletons, like the day we met.'”

“So, I have that on this side and that’s why it’s, yeah,” Stause continued. “Just because at the end of the day, who cares about anything? We are just skeletons. It’s so meaningful.”

As for the wedding day, Stause previously shared with ET why they kept it on the down low and that it was not traditional.

“It just really meant a lot for us. And it was… the best day of all time,” Stause shared, adding that the privacy around the wedding is largely based on shutting down outside noise and unwanted, unsolicited feedback. “I just feel like, some of those things you don’t want to hear people’s opinions on. It was perfect. It was amazing.”

“It was very untraditional,” Stause said of their Vegas nuptials. “Elvis was there! So it was great.”

