A fifth generation will carry the Paul Walker name, after the late actor’s brother, Cody, named his newborn son to honour the “Fast & Furious” star.

Cody and his wife, Felicia, welcomed their third child on April 30 in Arizona. According to People, Cody confirmed that the baby boy’s name pays tribute to his late brother. The couple named the boy Paul Barrett “Bear” Walker, who weighed in at 7 pounds, 4 ounces at birth.

According to the outlet, the couple arrived at the name some 24 hours after Felicia gave birth.

“This November will mark 10 years since we lost my brother, Paul, and I just felt now was the appropriate time,” Cody tells People.

Cody and Felicia are also parents to a 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

The name Paul runs deep in the family, with Cody telling People that Paul Walker “goes back four generations.”

“My brother, Caleb, and I are both done having children. My brother, Paul, was Paul William Walker IV and that name goes back four generations,” he said. “Within the family, he went by ‘little Paul’ or ‘Paul 4,’ even though he quickly outgrew our father in height. It was important to me to have that name carry on.”

Walker died on Nov. 30, 2013, as a passenger in a single-car crash with friend and driver Roger Rodas in Valencia, California. He was 40. Walker’s only child, Meadow, was 15 at the time of her father’s tragic crash.

She recently paid tribute to her father with a “Fast X” cameo, and she told ET at the world premiere in Rome why she thinks her late father would have been proud.

“I’ve always thought about honouring my dad [in a ‘Fast’ film] just because it’s such a big part of his life and my life,” Meadow told ET. “But I was waiting for the right moment. I wanted it to be something super small and simple that was almost like an Easter egg. Like, if you didn’t know who I was, you wouldn’t even notice it. I know that’s what my dad would want. My dad was always humble, very simple. I left my little mark and I can always share that with him.”

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meadow Walker Shares Why She Waited for ‘Fast X’ to Pay Tribute to Dad Paul Walker (Exclusive)

Meadow Walker Pays Tribute to Late Dad Paul Walker With ‘Fast X’ Cameo

Paul Walker’s Father Reflects on His Death and Praises ‘Fast and Furious’ Cast Tributes (Exclusive)